OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.93 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $266.82 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $268.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.