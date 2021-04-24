OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 8,144 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in KeyCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KeyCorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

