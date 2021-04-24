The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

BK stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

