Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $170.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

