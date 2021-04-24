Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.81

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.81 and traded as high as $33.63. Hawkins shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 35,549 shares changing hands.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $714.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

