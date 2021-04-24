Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $306.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.06. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

