Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $70.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

