T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $178.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.