Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $206.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $210.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

