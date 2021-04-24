25,467 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.