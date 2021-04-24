Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.27.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $187.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.96.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

