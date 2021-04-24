Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KYCCF opened at $480.20 on Friday. Keyence has a 52-week low of $342.45 and a 52-week high of $587.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.99.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

