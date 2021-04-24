Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KYCCF opened at $480.20 on Friday. Keyence has a 52-week low of $342.45 and a 52-week high of $587.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.99.
About Keyence
