$0.84 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.70. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 394.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Truist increased their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

FB Financial stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.