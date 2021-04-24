Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.74-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.10.

Shares of CCI opened at $187.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.17.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

