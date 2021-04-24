Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of OVV opened at $22.57 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

