Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €111.00 ($130.59).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12 month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -157.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.38.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

