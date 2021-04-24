The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $497.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $468.00 to $497.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.95.

GS opened at $339.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

