Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

