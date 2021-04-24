Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

