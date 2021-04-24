TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.