Tiaa Fsb Has $21.13 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

