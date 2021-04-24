Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $500.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $502.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

