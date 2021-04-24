Tiaa Fsb Purchases 2,977 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.