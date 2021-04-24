Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,448 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,642,000 after buying an additional 406,072 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 248,316 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

