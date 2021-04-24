Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $232.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

