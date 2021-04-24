Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BABA opened at $232.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.54.
Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
