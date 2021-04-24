Tiaa Fsb Takes $13.87 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,874,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $414.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.58 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

