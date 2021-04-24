National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Shares of NKSH opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

