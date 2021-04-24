CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.