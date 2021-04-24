DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Reaches $32.59 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00065244 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00269666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00166293 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.