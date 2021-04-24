Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 million, a P/E ratio of -70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Gaia has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FMR LLC increased its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 47,622 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

