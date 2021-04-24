Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DARE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $70.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

