Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $546,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

