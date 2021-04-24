Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Osprey Technology Acquisition worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 240,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,647 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFTW opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

