Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

