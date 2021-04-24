Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

