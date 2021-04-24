Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Rotor Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ROT opened at $9.92 on Friday. Rotor Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Rotor Acquisition Company Profile

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

