75,000 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

890 5th Avenue Partners Profile

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

