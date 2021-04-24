WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,407 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

