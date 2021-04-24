Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

