WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 472 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average of $542.47. The company has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

