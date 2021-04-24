Aries Wealth Management Purchases 152 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after buying an additional 650,260 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,920 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.69 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

