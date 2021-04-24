Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $195.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

