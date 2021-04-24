Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
ADP stock opened at $195.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.
ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
