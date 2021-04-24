Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 597 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,752 shares of company stock worth $14,354,428 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

