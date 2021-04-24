Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

