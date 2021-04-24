Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.28 ($28.56).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €21.62 and a 200-day moving average of €20.79.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.