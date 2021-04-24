Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.90.

Shares of SR opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

