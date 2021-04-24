JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €156.66.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

