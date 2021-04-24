139 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $484,780.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

