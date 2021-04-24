Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 14,596 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 417.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,099,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,447,000 after purchasing an additional 222,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $83.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

