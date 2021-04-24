IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $70.45 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

